1635 Pegasus Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Single Family Rental Home in Rancho Santalina Neighborhood (San Marcos) - San Marcos single family rental home with charming curb appeal located in the highly desirable Rancho Santalina neighborhood. This four bedroom, two and a half bath home is located at the end of a small driveway in a quiet cul-de-sac with panoramic views overlooking the community. The tiled entryway opens up to a large living area that can be used as a formal seating and dining area. The open floor plan of the living room and kitchen provides an inviting space with great natural light, a gas fireplace and entry to the backyard through a sliding glass door. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, a decorative tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. A powder room is located on the first floor. The second floor living space features a bonus room that can be utilized as an office, playroom or lounge area.



Three guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a dual vanity, shower/tub combo and tile flooring. The spacious master bedroom suite overlooks the backyard and features a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a glass enclosed shower, soaking tub and a vanity with ample counter space. The backyard overlooks the neighboring hillside with a spacious patio area that includes a built-in BBQ and plenty of space for outdoor furniture as well as a grass play area. Other features of the home include air conditioning, window coverings, recessed lighting and a large driveway for additional parking space. The first-floor laundry room includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinets and a laundry tub. Includes an attached two-car garage with direct access to the home. The neighborhood has two community playgrounds and a walking trail. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School, San Marcos Middle School, San Marcos High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE5067097)