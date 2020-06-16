All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1635 Pegasus Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1635 Pegasus Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1635 Pegasus Way

1635 Pegasus Way · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1635 Pegasus Way, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1635 Pegasus Way · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Single Family Rental Home in Rancho Santalina Neighborhood (San Marcos) - San Marcos single family rental home with charming curb appeal located in the highly desirable Rancho Santalina neighborhood. This four bedroom, two and a half bath home is located at the end of a small driveway in a quiet cul-de-sac with panoramic views overlooking the community. The tiled entryway opens up to a large living area that can be used as a formal seating and dining area. The open floor plan of the living room and kitchen provides an inviting space with great natural light, a gas fireplace and entry to the backyard through a sliding glass door. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, a decorative tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. A powder room is located on the first floor. The second floor living space features a bonus room that can be utilized as an office, playroom or lounge area.

Three guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a dual vanity, shower/tub combo and tile flooring. The spacious master bedroom suite overlooks the backyard and features a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a glass enclosed shower, soaking tub and a vanity with ample counter space. The backyard overlooks the neighboring hillside with a spacious patio area that includes a built-in BBQ and plenty of space for outdoor furniture as well as a grass play area. Other features of the home include air conditioning, window coverings, recessed lighting and a large driveway for additional parking space. The first-floor laundry room includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinets and a laundry tub. Includes an attached two-car garage with direct access to the home. The neighborhood has two community playgrounds and a walking trail. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School, San Marcos Middle School, San Marcos High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5067097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Pegasus Way have any available units?
1635 Pegasus Way has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 Pegasus Way have?
Some of 1635 Pegasus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 Pegasus Way currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Pegasus Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Pegasus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 Pegasus Way is pet friendly.
Does 1635 Pegasus Way offer parking?
Yes, 1635 Pegasus Way does offer parking.
Does 1635 Pegasus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 Pegasus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Pegasus Way have a pool?
No, 1635 Pegasus Way does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Pegasus Way have accessible units?
No, 1635 Pegasus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Pegasus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Pegasus Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1635 Pegasus Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity