1463 Glen Avon Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground e-payments garage pet friendly

3BR 2BA Single Story Home on Quiet, Established Street. Awesome Neighborhood Park! - New paint and new blinds in this comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Functional and flowing living areas and bedrooms. Private, fully fenced backyard with a large covered patio. If you love gardens and surprises, just wait to see what spring unveils out back! Located in the desirable city of San Marcos, this home is within walking distance of the sprawling, green Glen Avon Park and playground. Nestled on a quiet, established street, yet conveniently close to Costco and all the surrounding shopping and restaurants. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!



Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01857648, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA. Landscaper Included.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5159757)