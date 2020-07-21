All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

1463 Glen Avon Dr

1463 Glen Avon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1463 Glen Avon Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
e-payments
garage
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Single Story Home on Quiet, Established Street. Awesome Neighborhood Park! - New paint and new blinds in this comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Functional and flowing living areas and bedrooms. Private, fully fenced backyard with a large covered patio. If you love gardens and surprises, just wait to see what spring unveils out back! Located in the desirable city of San Marcos, this home is within walking distance of the sprawling, green Glen Avon Park and playground. Nestled on a quiet, established street, yet conveniently close to Costco and all the surrounding shopping and restaurants. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!

Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01857648, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA. Landscaper Included.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5159757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Glen Avon Dr have any available units?
1463 Glen Avon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 Glen Avon Dr have?
Some of 1463 Glen Avon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 Glen Avon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Glen Avon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Glen Avon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1463 Glen Avon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1463 Glen Avon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1463 Glen Avon Dr offers parking.
Does 1463 Glen Avon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 Glen Avon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Glen Avon Dr have a pool?
No, 1463 Glen Avon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1463 Glen Avon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1463 Glen Avon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Glen Avon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 Glen Avon Dr has units with dishwashers.
