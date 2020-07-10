All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

141 Elora Lane

141 Elora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

141 Elora Lane, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

Gorgeous 2BR and 2.5BA, two-story townhome located in highly desired, gated community of CAMPANA. Stunning floor plan has dual master suites, with elegant charm throughout the home. Kitchen features refrigerator, microwave, gas oven, dishwasher. Light and bright! HVAC system. Private backyard, perfect for entertaining and dining. One car attached garage with 1 additional assigned car space. Laundry inside the garage. Small dog o.k. with additional deposit of $250. Close to CSUSM, shopping and restaurants. Hiking trails nearby!

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Rancho Mesa Properties is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
DRE #00846319

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. Viewing is by appointment only.

Call Property Manger direct for private showing - Dennis Yoon 858-382-9648

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Elora Lane have any available units?
141 Elora Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Elora Lane have?
Some of 141 Elora Lane's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Elora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
141 Elora Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Elora Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Elora Lane is pet friendly.
Does 141 Elora Lane offer parking?
Yes, 141 Elora Lane offers parking.
Does 141 Elora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Elora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Elora Lane have a pool?
No, 141 Elora Lane does not have a pool.
Does 141 Elora Lane have accessible units?
No, 141 Elora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Elora Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Elora Lane has units with dishwashers.
