141 Elora Lane

Gorgeous 2BR and 2.5BA, two-story townhome located in highly desired, gated community of CAMPANA. Stunning floor plan has dual master suites, with elegant charm throughout the home. Kitchen features refrigerator, microwave, gas oven, dishwasher. Light and bright! HVAC system. Private backyard, perfect for entertaining and dining. One car attached garage with 1 additional assigned car space. Laundry inside the garage. Small dog o.k. with additional deposit of $250. Close to CSUSM, shopping and restaurants. Hiking trails nearby!



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Rancho Mesa Properties is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

DRE #00846319



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. Viewing is by appointment only.



Call Property Manger direct for private showing - Dennis Yoon 858-382-9648



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

