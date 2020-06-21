All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1289 Holmgrove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1289 Holmgrove Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:49 AM

1289 Holmgrove Drive

1289 Holmgrove Drive · (760) 471-5098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1289 Holmgrove Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Exceptional view property located near the end of the cul-de-sac in the Atherton neighborhood of San Elijo Hills. Open mountain, coastal and community views! 4 bedrooms + loft/ 4 baths (including entry level bed/bath). Top upgrades include: gourmet granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout most of the 1st floor, large master with retreat and view deck + an entertainers' view yard with gas firepit, BBQ island and side courtyard accessed through French doors. Pets Considered. Fridge included. Early July move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 Holmgrove Drive have any available units?
1289 Holmgrove Drive has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1289 Holmgrove Drive have?
Some of 1289 Holmgrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 Holmgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1289 Holmgrove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 Holmgrove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1289 Holmgrove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1289 Holmgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1289 Holmgrove Drive does offer parking.
Does 1289 Holmgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1289 Holmgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 Holmgrove Drive have a pool?
No, 1289 Holmgrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1289 Holmgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1289 Holmgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 Holmgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 Holmgrove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1289 Holmgrove Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity