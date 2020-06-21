1289 Holmgrove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub

Exceptional view property located near the end of the cul-de-sac in the Atherton neighborhood of San Elijo Hills. Open mountain, coastal and community views! 4 bedrooms + loft/ 4 baths (including entry level bed/bath). Top upgrades include: gourmet granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout most of the 1st floor, large master with retreat and view deck + an entertainers' view yard with gas firepit, BBQ island and side courtyard accessed through French doors. Pets Considered. Fridge included. Early July move-in.