All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1136 GODDARD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1136 GODDARD ST
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1136 GODDARD ST

1136 Goddard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1136 Goddard Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
San Marcos town home - Beautiful San Elijo Hill Community at Morgans Corner. Dont miss this Large 1531 SF Townhome with a 2 car garage. 2 bedroom, plus Office loft, 2 bath, Balcony, Granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood floors. Interior laundry with washer/dryer.

Community Pool/Spa, softball and soccer fields, beautiful park and a splash pad for the kids.

...IF YOU WOULD LIKE AN APPLICATION BEFOREHAND PLEASE EMAIL FOR ONE TO BE SENT..

PARK ON ELFIN FOREST RD AS UNIT FACES THIS ROAD, ENTER FROM THIS SIDE.

One Year Lease
Tenant pays all utilities
$2550 Rent
$2500 Deposit

Rental Criteria
Good Credit
Excellent rental references
Income 3 x the monthly rent

NO PETS

Pride Property Management
619 631-7310

(RLNE4218883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 GODDARD ST have any available units?
1136 GODDARD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 GODDARD ST have?
Some of 1136 GODDARD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 GODDARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1136 GODDARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 GODDARD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1136 GODDARD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1136 GODDARD ST offer parking?
Yes, 1136 GODDARD ST offers parking.
Does 1136 GODDARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 GODDARD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 GODDARD ST have a pool?
Yes, 1136 GODDARD ST has a pool.
Does 1136 GODDARD ST have accessible units?
No, 1136 GODDARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 GODDARD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 GODDARD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego