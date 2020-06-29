1136 GODDARD ST

Amenities
San Marcos town home - Beautiful San Elijo Hill Community at Morgans Corner. Dont miss this Large 1531 SF Townhome with a 2 car garage. 2 bedroom, plus Office loft, 2 bath, Balcony, Granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood floors. Interior laundry with washer/dryer.
Community Pool/Spa, softball and soccer fields, beautiful park and a splash pad for the kids.
...IF YOU WOULD LIKE AN APPLICATION BEFOREHAND PLEASE EMAIL FOR ONE TO BE SENT..
PARK ON ELFIN FOREST RD AS UNIT FACES THIS ROAD, ENTER FROM THIS SIDE.
One Year Lease
Tenant pays all utilities
$2550 Rent
$2500 Deposit
Rental Criteria
Good Credit
Excellent rental references
Income 3 x the monthly rent
NO PETS
Pride Property Management
619 631-7310
(RLNE4218883)