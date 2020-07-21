All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1069 Borden Rd

1069 Borden Road · No Longer Available
Location

1069 Borden Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Homes Management - 4 Bed, 2 Bath San Marcos Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Marcos school districts. This home has a stunning remodeled kitchen, with ample storage space. Be sure to also check out the completely remodeled bathrooms with custom tile, showers, and vanities. Other upgrades include custom tile and paint, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a larger lot with a private backyard.

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

1069 Borden Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

-Unfortunately, No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-We require renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Borden Rd have any available units?
1069 Borden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1069 Borden Rd have?
Some of 1069 Borden Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 Borden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Borden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Borden Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1069 Borden Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1069 Borden Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1069 Borden Rd offers parking.
Does 1069 Borden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 Borden Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Borden Rd have a pool?
No, 1069 Borden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1069 Borden Rd have accessible units?
No, 1069 Borden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Borden Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1069 Borden Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
