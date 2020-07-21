Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Homes Management - 4 Bed, 2 Bath San Marcos Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Marcos school districts. This home has a stunning remodeled kitchen, with ample storage space. Be sure to also check out the completely remodeled bathrooms with custom tile, showers, and vanities. Other upgrades include custom tile and paint, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a larger lot with a private backyard.



1069 Borden Rd

San Marcos, CA 92069



-Unfortunately, No pets

-No Subletting or Co-Signers

-We require renters insurance



