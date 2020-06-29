1058 Grape St.

Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath Two-Story Condo with a gated entry into the building! - Centrally located, with easy access to the 78 freeway, CSU San Marcos & Palomar colleges, grocery stores, restaurants & more! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Two-Story Condo with a gated entry into the building, & the complex offers community pool, spa, & playground for your enjoyment! Hurry, this one will go quickly!
Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven/Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Gas Fireplace
Amenities: Garage #2 Cable-ready Balcony Community Pool Community Spa
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5471278)