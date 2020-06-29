All apartments in San Marcos
1058 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA 92069

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bath Two-Story Condo with a gated entry into the building! - Centrally located, with easy access to the 78 freeway, CSU San Marcos & Palomar colleges, grocery stores, restaurants & more! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Two-Story Condo with a gated entry into the building, & the complex offers community pool, spa, & playground for your enjoyment! Hurry, this one will go quickly!

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven/Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Gas Fireplace

Amenities: Garage #2 Cable-ready Balcony Community Pool Community Spa

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5471278)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Grape St. have any available units?
1058 Grape St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1058 Grape St. have?
Some of 1058 Grape St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Grape St. currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Grape St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Grape St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 Grape St. is pet friendly.
Does 1058 Grape St. offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Grape St. offers parking.
Does 1058 Grape St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1058 Grape St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Grape St. have a pool?
Yes, 1058 Grape St. has a pool.
Does 1058 Grape St. have accessible units?
No, 1058 Grape St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Grape St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 Grape St. has units with dishwashers.

