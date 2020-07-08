All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like
96 Plaza De Las Flores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
96 Plaza De Las Flores
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

96 Plaza De Las Flores

96 Plaza de las Flores · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

96 Plaza de las Flores, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Marbella

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Absolutely best location in the Villas! This Villa sits on the 5th fairway of Guard Gated Marbella golf course. Enjoy stunning views that capture 5th fairway and beyond. Beautifully light and bright, situated away from any noise of front guard gate, tennis and Pickle ball courts. Single level with no steps, provides privacy quiet and serene setting. Enter through foyer to open living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and balcony. Separate large dining room includes a 2nd viewing balcony. Should you need a place to do a little work or a place to retreat this wonderful floor plan offers a separate room to be used as den or office. The chef in you will love the large kitchen with center island. For your laundry needs, you have a separate room closely located next to kitchen. Relax in romantic master bedroom complete with fireplace, sitting area, walk in closet and a bay window overlooking the beautiful views. The master bath includes a cozy jacuzzi tub. Washer, dryer and refridgerator are included for your convenience. Owner pays HOA fees which include 24 hour guard gated entrance which is close to restaurants, shopping and freeway access. Marbella Country Club membership is available and would include golf, swimming, tennis and social activities. Just all agent Debi Larsen with Remax One at 949-697-9747 for your private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 96 Plaza De Las Flores have any available units?
96 Plaza De Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 96 Plaza De Las Flores have?
Some of 96 Plaza De Las Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Plaza De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
96 Plaza De Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Plaza De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 96 Plaza De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 96 Plaza De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 96 Plaza De Las Flores offers parking.
Does 96 Plaza De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Plaza De Las Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Plaza De Las Flores have a pool?
No, 96 Plaza De Las Flores does not have a pool.
Does 96 Plaza De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 96 Plaza De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Plaza De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Plaza De Las Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Plaza De Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Plaza De Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego