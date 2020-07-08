96 Plaza De Las Flores.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Absolutely best location in the Villas! This Villa sits on the 5th fairway of Guard Gated Marbella golf course. Enjoy stunning views that capture 5th fairway and beyond. Beautifully light and bright, situated away from any noise of front guard gate, tennis and Pickle ball courts. Single level with no steps, provides privacy quiet and serene setting. Enter through foyer to open living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and balcony. Separate large dining room includes a 2nd viewing balcony. Should you need a place to do a little work or a place to retreat this wonderful floor plan offers a separate room to be used as den or office. The chef in you will love the large kitchen with center island. For your laundry needs, you have a separate room closely located next to kitchen. Relax in romantic master bedroom complete with fireplace, sitting area, walk in closet and a bay window overlooking the beautiful views. The master bath includes a cozy jacuzzi tub. Washer, dryer and refridgerator are included for your convenience. Owner pays HOA fees which include 24 hour guard gated entrance which is close to restaurants, shopping and freeway access. Marbella Country Club membership is available and would include golf, swimming, tennis and social activities. Just all agent Debi Larsen with Remax One at 949-697-9747 for your private showing