9 Strawflower Available 07/01/20 LADERA RANCH CONDO for rent - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Baths - WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK AND POOL! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo is located across the street from one of Ladera's most association beautiful pool and park. This condo has a cute front entry way with a white picket fence, custom interior paint, built in entertainment center in the family room, dual master suites, upgraded tile, crown moulding, ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs, inside laundry hook-up and an attached 2-car garage. Free Internet, plenty of storage.



No Pets Allowed



