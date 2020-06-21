All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 9 Strawflower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
9 Strawflower
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

9 Strawflower

9 Strawflower St · (949) 300-2634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9 Strawflower St, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Strawflower · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
9 Strawflower Available 07/01/20 LADERA RANCH CONDO for rent - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Baths - WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK AND POOL! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo is located across the street from one of Ladera's most association beautiful pool and park. This condo has a cute front entry way with a white picket fence, custom interior paint, built in entertainment center in the family room, dual master suites, upgraded tile, crown moulding, ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs, inside laundry hook-up and an attached 2-car garage. Free Internet, plenty of storage.

For a link to video of this property:
https://youtu.be/ggRyXyVHMhI

PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be by appointment only after completion of an application. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to receive and application and to schedule a subsequent appointment.

This property is being offered by Hermitage Property Management, Cal BRE# 01929099.

All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 300-2634.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3393834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Strawflower have any available units?
9 Strawflower has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Strawflower have?
Some of 9 Strawflower's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Strawflower currently offering any rent specials?
9 Strawflower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Strawflower pet-friendly?
No, 9 Strawflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 9 Strawflower offer parking?
Yes, 9 Strawflower does offer parking.
Does 9 Strawflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Strawflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Strawflower have a pool?
Yes, 9 Strawflower has a pool.
Does 9 Strawflower have accessible units?
No, 9 Strawflower does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Strawflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Strawflower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Strawflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Strawflower does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Strawflower?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity