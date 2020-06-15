79 Plaza Cuesta

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Updated Single level Villa with golf course, waterfall and hillside views. Located on the 9th green of the golf course in a quiet and peaceful location walk to clubhouse. Recently updated travertine flooring in entry, hallways, kitchen, dinning room and bathrooms. Neutral carpet in bedrooms, living room and den. The master suite includes a fireplace and master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, and shower. Private patio with views off of the den & living rooms.. Crown molding and 6" baseboards thru-out. Pass thru breakfast bar with seating in kitchen & dining room . New light fixtures thru-out & built-ins. Spacious secondary bedroom and den or office complete this flexible layout. Located in the 24 hour guard gated community of Marbella Country Club. The community offers a private club house, dining, fitness center, tennis courts, pool & finest golf course

Close to world class shopping, beaches, dining and award winning schools.