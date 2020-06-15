All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
79 Plaza Cuesta

79 Plaza Cuesta · (949) 212-0570
Location

79 Plaza Cuesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Marbella

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1779 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated Single level Villa with golf course, waterfall and hillside views. Located on the 9th green of the golf course in a quiet and peaceful location walk to clubhouse. Recently updated travertine flooring in entry, hallways, kitchen, dinning room and bathrooms. Neutral carpet in bedrooms, living room and den. The master suite includes a fireplace and master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, and shower. Private patio with views off of the den & living rooms.. Crown molding and 6" baseboards thru-out. Pass thru breakfast bar with seating in kitchen & dining room . New light fixtures thru-out & built-ins. Spacious secondary bedroom and den or office complete this flexible layout. Located in the 24 hour guard gated community of Marbella Country Club. The community offers a private club house, dining, fitness center, tennis courts, pool & finest golf course
Close to world class shopping, beaches, dining and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Plaza Cuesta have any available units?
79 Plaza Cuesta has a unit available for $3,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Plaza Cuesta have?
Some of 79 Plaza Cuesta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Plaza Cuesta currently offering any rent specials?
79 Plaza Cuesta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Plaza Cuesta pet-friendly?
No, 79 Plaza Cuesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 79 Plaza Cuesta offer parking?
Yes, 79 Plaza Cuesta does offer parking.
Does 79 Plaza Cuesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Plaza Cuesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Plaza Cuesta have a pool?
Yes, 79 Plaza Cuesta has a pool.
Does 79 Plaza Cuesta have accessible units?
No, 79 Plaza Cuesta does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Plaza Cuesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Plaza Cuesta has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Plaza Cuesta have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Plaza Cuesta does not have units with air conditioning.
