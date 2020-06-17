32742 ALIPAZ Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room playground pool hot tub new construction

Newer manufactured home in a well maintained family park - with nice clubhouse, game room, swimming pool, spa, sports courts, playground, bike path to the beach. 4 Bedrooms (4th BR could be family room or office), 2 baths, approx. 1500 square feet. Cathedral ceilings, 2 skylights, formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, inside laundry. Better than a condo - no one above or below you! Lowest priced 4 bedroom in San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, or San Clemente. Resort-Style Living. Walk to Marco Forster Middle School and Kinoshito Elementary School. Bike trail directly to the beach!