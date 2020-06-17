All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
32742 ALIPAZ Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

32742 ALIPAZ Street

32742 Alipaz Street · (888) 236-1943
San Juan Capistrano
Location

32742 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
new construction
Newer manufactured home in a well maintained family park - with nice clubhouse, game room, swimming pool, spa, sports courts, playground, bike path to the beach. 4 Bedrooms (4th BR could be family room or office), 2 baths, approx. 1500 square feet. Cathedral ceilings, 2 skylights, formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, inside laundry. Better than a condo - no one above or below you! Lowest priced 4 bedroom in San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, or San Clemente. Resort-Style Living. Walk to Marco Forster Middle School and Kinoshito Elementary School. Bike trail directly to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32742 ALIPAZ Street have any available units?
32742 ALIPAZ Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32742 ALIPAZ Street have?
Some of 32742 ALIPAZ Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32742 ALIPAZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
32742 ALIPAZ Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32742 ALIPAZ Street pet-friendly?
No, 32742 ALIPAZ Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32742 ALIPAZ Street offer parking?
No, 32742 ALIPAZ Street does not offer parking.
Does 32742 ALIPAZ Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32742 ALIPAZ Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32742 ALIPAZ Street have a pool?
Yes, 32742 ALIPAZ Street has a pool.
Does 32742 ALIPAZ Street have accessible units?
No, 32742 ALIPAZ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32742 ALIPAZ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32742 ALIPAZ Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 32742 ALIPAZ Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 32742 ALIPAZ Street does not have units with air conditioning.
