San Juan Capistrano, CA
32681 Vivente De Marlita
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

32681 Vivente De Marlita

32681 Vivente De Marlita · No Longer Available
Location

32681 Vivente De Marlita, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to lease a SINGLE LEVEL Alipaz home. Located on a single loaded street in a Cul-de-sac. 3bd 2bth with 2 car attached garage, abundant cabinet space, kitchen island, recessed lighting, BRAND NEW laminate floors, and a nice back patio area to entertain. Master bedroom features a generous sized walk in closet, separate shower and bathtub, along with dual sinks. Live just walking distance to downtown San Juan Capistrano as well as bike riding distance to Doheny State Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32681 Vivente De Marlita have any available units?
32681 Vivente De Marlita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 32681 Vivente De Marlita have?
Some of 32681 Vivente De Marlita's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32681 Vivente De Marlita currently offering any rent specials?
32681 Vivente De Marlita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32681 Vivente De Marlita pet-friendly?
No, 32681 Vivente De Marlita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32681 Vivente De Marlita offer parking?
Yes, 32681 Vivente De Marlita offers parking.
Does 32681 Vivente De Marlita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32681 Vivente De Marlita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32681 Vivente De Marlita have a pool?
No, 32681 Vivente De Marlita does not have a pool.
Does 32681 Vivente De Marlita have accessible units?
No, 32681 Vivente De Marlita does not have accessible units.
Does 32681 Vivente De Marlita have units with dishwashers?
No, 32681 Vivente De Marlita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32681 Vivente De Marlita have units with air conditioning?
No, 32681 Vivente De Marlita does not have units with air conditioning.
