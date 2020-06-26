32681 Vivente De Marlita

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to lease a SINGLE LEVEL Alipaz home. Located on a single loaded street in a Cul-de-sac. 3bd 2bth with 2 car attached garage, abundant cabinet space, kitchen island, recessed lighting, BRAND NEW laminate floors, and a nice back patio area to entertain. Master bedroom features a generous sized walk in closet, separate shower and bathtub, along with dual sinks. Live just walking distance to downtown San Juan Capistrano as well as bike riding distance to Doheny State Beach.