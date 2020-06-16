All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 32212 Via Barrida.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
32212 Via Barrida
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

32212 Via Barrida

32212 Avenue Barrida · (949) 929-7370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

32212 Avenue Barrida, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet. Lush carpet in bedrooms, light, bright cabinetry in kitchen. Two-car garage with lots of storage space. Travertine entrance, spacious living--dining room. Shutters, fireplace, ceiling fans. A beautiful home. Community pool and spa. Available June 5. Will consider pet(s).
San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet. Lush carpet in bedrooms, light, bright cabinetry in kitchen. Two-car garage with lots of storage space. Travertine entrance, spacious living--dining room. Shutters, fireplace, ceiling fans. A beautiful home. Community pool and spa. Available June 5. Will consider pet(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32212 Via Barrida have any available units?
32212 Via Barrida has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32212 Via Barrida have?
Some of 32212 Via Barrida's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32212 Via Barrida currently offering any rent specials?
32212 Via Barrida isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32212 Via Barrida pet-friendly?
Yes, 32212 Via Barrida is pet friendly.
Does 32212 Via Barrida offer parking?
Yes, 32212 Via Barrida does offer parking.
Does 32212 Via Barrida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32212 Via Barrida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32212 Via Barrida have a pool?
Yes, 32212 Via Barrida has a pool.
Does 32212 Via Barrida have accessible units?
No, 32212 Via Barrida does not have accessible units.
Does 32212 Via Barrida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32212 Via Barrida has units with dishwashers.
Does 32212 Via Barrida have units with air conditioning?
No, 32212 Via Barrida does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32212 Via Barrida?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity