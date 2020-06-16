32212 Via Barrida

Amenities
San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet. Lush carpet in bedrooms, light, bright cabinetry in kitchen. Two-car garage with lots of storage space. Travertine entrance, spacious living--dining room. Shutters, fireplace, ceiling fans. A beautiful home. Community pool and spa. Available June 5. Will consider pet(s).
