32212 Via Barrida

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet. Lush carpet in bedrooms, light, bright cabinetry in kitchen. Two-car garage with lots of storage space. Travertine entrance, spacious living--dining room. Shutters, fireplace, ceiling fans. A beautiful home. Community pool and spa. Available June 5. Will consider pet(s).

San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet. Lush carpet in bedrooms, light, bright cabinetry in kitchen. Two-car garage with lots of storage space. Travertine entrance, spacious living--dining room. Shutters, fireplace, ceiling fans. A beautiful home. Community pool and spa. Available June 5. Will consider pet(s).