Remodeled home with tile floors, baseboards, and painted throughout. The Kitchen has new tiled counter, new sink, newer cabinets, new stove. New bathroom sink, toilet, new tiled floors, shower wall tiled. The two bedrooms are painted, tiled floors, and new baseboards. 1 car carport. Walk to downtown San Juan Capistrano, beach is 7 minutes away, train depot, many restaurants, theatre, shopping, The wold Famous San Juan Capistrano Mission.