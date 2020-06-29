All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

32011 Paseo Amante

32011 Paseo Amante · No Longer Available
Location

32011 Paseo Amante, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Chic Loma Verde home situated in a cul-de lac location resides in the hills of San Juan Capistrano. Boasting an open floor plan spanning over 2,500 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, this home providing ample space for comfortable living.The main level hosts an upgraded kitchen offering white cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and an abundance of natural light. A charming main floor bedroom, private dining room and a spacious great room with an inviting fireplace, complete the main level. The great room leads to the meticulously landscaped backyard with drought tolerant vegetation ideal for enjoying the view and peaceful surroundings. The upper level contains the expansive Master bedroom suite with fireplace and spacious secondary bedrooms. Deluxe features include upgraded flooring, custom lighting accents, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, private entry, and so much more!!

Centrally located to down town San Juan Capistrano, Equestrian Facilities, Orange County Beaches, Golf Courses, and close access to the 5 Freeway. This is a remarkable property that will lease quickly. Don’t miss your opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32011 Paseo Amante have any available units?
32011 Paseo Amante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 32011 Paseo Amante have?
Some of 32011 Paseo Amante's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32011 Paseo Amante currently offering any rent specials?
32011 Paseo Amante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32011 Paseo Amante pet-friendly?
No, 32011 Paseo Amante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32011 Paseo Amante offer parking?
Yes, 32011 Paseo Amante offers parking.
Does 32011 Paseo Amante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32011 Paseo Amante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32011 Paseo Amante have a pool?
No, 32011 Paseo Amante does not have a pool.
Does 32011 Paseo Amante have accessible units?
No, 32011 Paseo Amante does not have accessible units.
Does 32011 Paseo Amante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32011 Paseo Amante has units with dishwashers.
Does 32011 Paseo Amante have units with air conditioning?
No, 32011 Paseo Amante does not have units with air conditioning.
