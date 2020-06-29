32011 Paseo Amante

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Chic Loma Verde home situated in a cul-de lac location resides in the hills of San Juan Capistrano. Boasting an open floor plan spanning over 2,500 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, this home providing ample space for comfortable living.The main level hosts an upgraded kitchen offering white cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and an abundance of natural light. A charming main floor bedroom, private dining room and a spacious great room with an inviting fireplace, complete the main level. The great room leads to the meticulously landscaped backyard with drought tolerant vegetation ideal for enjoying the view and peaceful surroundings. The upper level contains the expansive Master bedroom suite with fireplace and spacious secondary bedrooms. Deluxe features include upgraded flooring, custom lighting accents, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, private entry, and so much more!!



Centrally located to down town San Juan Capistrano, Equestrian Facilities, Orange County Beaches, Golf Courses, and close access to the 5 Freeway. This is a remarkable property that will lease quickly. Don’t miss your opportunity!