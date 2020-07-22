31995 Via La Plata

Amenities

55+ Single level and spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage patio home adjacent to the San Juan Capistrano Golf Course. This home has brand new carpeting throughout and fresh paint in the main rooms. There is an open floor plan allowing the kitchen to overlook the living room, fireplace and outside patio. Additionally there is beautiful views of the surrounding gardens, pool area and the plush manicured landscaping. The home comes with a detached two car garage. Washer/dryer hookups are in one of the over sized bathrooms and the home also has air conditioning! Lastly, the owner just installed a brand new furnace which means a lower electric bill typically. Ok to submit on a small pet per Hoa guidelines.