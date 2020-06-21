31820 Paseo Tarazona.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Situated amidst the rolling hills in the intimate gated community of Rancho San Juan. This resort inspired pool home with a view is on a cul-de-sac with generous upgrades and finishes. 4 bedroom (could be 6 if needed), 4.5 bath home. 3 full bedrooms downstairs including master and casita. Other rooms include a large indoor outdoor living area that completely opens to the home (Capistrano room), gourmet kitchen, family room, formal dining room, office, theater room, large loft, and large laundry (mud room) with extra refrigerator. There is a 14Kw solar system that saves over $750/mo on electricity and whole house water filter system. The back yard feels as if you are in Italy at your own Italian Villa. It’s truly an oasis and the perfect mix of a pool with spa, large outdoor kitchen with Lynx BBQ and pizza oven, mature landscape, custom stone work, citrus trees, side artificial grass area, Firepit with built-in seating, and so much more. This highly desirable community of Mirador includes gated entries, private park, picnic area, BBQ, & basketball/tennis court.