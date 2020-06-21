All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
31820 Paseo Tarazona.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

31820 Paseo Tarazona

31820 Paseo Tarazona · (949) 500-6406
Location

31820 Paseo Tarazona, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4090 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Situated amidst the rolling hills in the intimate gated community of Rancho San Juan. This resort inspired pool home with a view is on a cul-de-sac with generous upgrades and finishes. 4 bedroom (could be 6 if needed), 4.5 bath home. 3 full bedrooms downstairs including master and casita. Other rooms include a large indoor outdoor living area that completely opens to the home (Capistrano room), gourmet kitchen, family room, formal dining room, office, theater room, large loft, and large laundry (mud room) with extra refrigerator. There is a 14Kw solar system that saves over $750/mo on electricity and whole house water filter system. The back yard feels as if you are in Italy at your own Italian Villa. It’s truly an oasis and the perfect mix of a pool with spa, large outdoor kitchen with Lynx BBQ and pizza oven, mature landscape, custom stone work, citrus trees, side artificial grass area, Firepit with built-in seating, and so much more. This highly desirable community of Mirador includes gated entries, private park, picnic area, BBQ, & basketball/tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 31820 Paseo Tarazona have any available units?
31820 Paseo Tarazona has a unit available for $7,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31820 Paseo Tarazona have?
Some of 31820 Paseo Tarazona's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31820 Paseo Tarazona currently offering any rent specials?
31820 Paseo Tarazona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31820 Paseo Tarazona pet-friendly?
No, 31820 Paseo Tarazona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31820 Paseo Tarazona offer parking?
No, 31820 Paseo Tarazona does not offer parking.
Does 31820 Paseo Tarazona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31820 Paseo Tarazona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31820 Paseo Tarazona have a pool?
Yes, 31820 Paseo Tarazona has a pool.
Does 31820 Paseo Tarazona have accessible units?
No, 31820 Paseo Tarazona does not have accessible units.
Does 31820 Paseo Tarazona have units with dishwashers?
No, 31820 Paseo Tarazona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31820 Paseo Tarazona have units with air conditioning?
No, 31820 Paseo Tarazona does not have units with air conditioning.

