San Juan Capistrano, CA
31635 Via Madonna
31635 Via Madonna

31635 via Madonna · No Longer Available
Location

31635 via Madonna, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Cool off this Summer in this stunning, SINGLE level pool home. Located in San Juan Terrace with views of Four Oaks Park from your front porch. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage, has been completely remodeled. The open floor plans feature a chef's kitchen complete with upgraded stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry and granite peninsula with seating for casual dining. Home has an attached Bonus Room, with direct access to the backyard, that is perfect for TV/game room or man cave. Relax and entertain in the very private backyard space with a sparkling pool. Conveniently located close to excellent schools, golf courses, shopping, entertainment, and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31635 Via Madonna have any available units?
31635 Via Madonna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31635 Via Madonna have?
Some of 31635 Via Madonna's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31635 Via Madonna currently offering any rent specials?
31635 Via Madonna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31635 Via Madonna pet-friendly?
No, 31635 Via Madonna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31635 Via Madonna offer parking?
Yes, 31635 Via Madonna offers parking.
Does 31635 Via Madonna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31635 Via Madonna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31635 Via Madonna have a pool?
Yes, 31635 Via Madonna has a pool.
Does 31635 Via Madonna have accessible units?
No, 31635 Via Madonna does not have accessible units.
Does 31635 Via Madonna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31635 Via Madonna has units with dishwashers.
Does 31635 Via Madonna have units with air conditioning?
No, 31635 Via Madonna does not have units with air conditioning.
