Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

31352 Old San Juan Road

31352 Old San Juan Road · No Longer Available
Location

31352 Old San Juan Road, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Located in the 31 home gated enclave of Old San Juan Road, this home has much to offer for the renter who wants a large family home within 3.5 miles of some of the best schools in the state, Dana Point Harbor and the sands of the Pacific Ocean. Sitting on a half-acre plus lot with pool, spa, outdoor fireplace, entertainment & BBQ area and expansive lawn section, the vistas extend to the creek and horse trail off the recessed fenced backyard to the hills in the background. Featuring 5800 SF of living space, the home includes an enormous, expanded family room with bi-folding full wall sized glass doors, that bring the outdoors in, travertine and mahogany wood plank flooring, a gourmet kitchen, 6 bedrooms including master suite & retreat and a 1st floor guest suite, a full-sized office and a loft/entertainment area between the secondary bedrooms. The front of the home is set back far off the street with an impressive walk-up entry. The driveway leads to a covered motor court with two separate 2-car garages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31352 Old San Juan Road have any available units?
31352 Old San Juan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31352 Old San Juan Road have?
Some of 31352 Old San Juan Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31352 Old San Juan Road currently offering any rent specials?
31352 Old San Juan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31352 Old San Juan Road pet-friendly?
No, 31352 Old San Juan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31352 Old San Juan Road offer parking?
Yes, 31352 Old San Juan Road offers parking.
Does 31352 Old San Juan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31352 Old San Juan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31352 Old San Juan Road have a pool?
Yes, 31352 Old San Juan Road has a pool.
Does 31352 Old San Juan Road have accessible units?
No, 31352 Old San Juan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31352 Old San Juan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31352 Old San Juan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31352 Old San Juan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31352 Old San Juan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
