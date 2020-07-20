31352 Old San Juan Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan guest suite hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Located in the 31 home gated enclave of Old San Juan Road, this home has much to offer for the renter who wants a large family home within 3.5 miles of some of the best schools in the state, Dana Point Harbor and the sands of the Pacific Ocean. Sitting on a half-acre plus lot with pool, spa, outdoor fireplace, entertainment & BBQ area and expansive lawn section, the vistas extend to the creek and horse trail off the recessed fenced backyard to the hills in the background. Featuring 5800 SF of living space, the home includes an enormous, expanded family room with bi-folding full wall sized glass doors, that bring the outdoors in, travertine and mahogany wood plank flooring, a gourmet kitchen, 6 bedrooms including master suite & retreat and a 1st floor guest suite, a full-sized office and a loft/entertainment area between the secondary bedrooms. The front of the home is set back far off the street with an impressive walk-up entry. The driveway leads to a covered motor court with two separate 2-car garages.