San Juan Capistrano, CA
31242 Calle Bolero
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

31242 Calle Bolero

31242 Calle Bolero · No Longer Available
Location

31242 Calle Bolero, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
San Juan Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Nestled among the prestigious homes of San Juan Hills Estates resides a private residence which is truly remarkable! This highly Upgraded 5 Bedroom, 4 and a Half Bath home has been remodeled to include hardwood and marble flooring, customized kitchen cabinetry with soft close drawers, brand new Monogram stainless appliance, stainless steel sink, designer backsplash, quartz countertops with peninsula for casual dining, and so much more. Upon Entry, the spacious living room with fireplace opens up to the formal dining room. French door open off the dining room to the private backyard with pebble tec salt water pool with water fall powered by solar, covered patio, the ideal backyard for entertaining.The open concept floor plan enjoys a family room which opens to the kitchen. A cozy main floor bedroom with an en suite bathroom completes the first level with sophistication and charm. Traverse to the upper level to the Expansive Master suite with dedicated retreat. The master bathroom has a spa-like bath with an oversized jetted tub, separate showers, and three closets! There are three other spacious secondary bedrooms on the second floor all enjoying privacy and an abundance of light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31242 Calle Bolero have any available units?
31242 Calle Bolero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31242 Calle Bolero have?
Some of 31242 Calle Bolero's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31242 Calle Bolero currently offering any rent specials?
31242 Calle Bolero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31242 Calle Bolero pet-friendly?
No, 31242 Calle Bolero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31242 Calle Bolero offer parking?
No, 31242 Calle Bolero does not offer parking.
Does 31242 Calle Bolero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31242 Calle Bolero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31242 Calle Bolero have a pool?
Yes, 31242 Calle Bolero has a pool.
Does 31242 Calle Bolero have accessible units?
No, 31242 Calle Bolero does not have accessible units.
Does 31242 Calle Bolero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31242 Calle Bolero has units with dishwashers.
Does 31242 Calle Bolero have units with air conditioning?
No, 31242 Calle Bolero does not have units with air conditioning.

