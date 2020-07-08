31242 Calle Bolero

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Nestled among the prestigious homes of San Juan Hills Estates resides a private residence which is truly remarkable! This highly Upgraded 5 Bedroom, 4 and a Half Bath home has been remodeled to include hardwood and marble flooring, customized kitchen cabinetry with soft close drawers, brand new Monogram stainless appliance, stainless steel sink, designer backsplash, quartz countertops with peninsula for casual dining, and so much more. Upon Entry, the spacious living room with fireplace opens up to the formal dining room. French door open off the dining room to the private backyard with pebble tec salt water pool with water fall powered by solar, covered patio, the ideal backyard for entertaining.The open concept floor plan enjoys a family room which opens to the kitchen. A cozy main floor bedroom with an en suite bathroom completes the first level with sophistication and charm. Traverse to the upper level to the Expansive Master suite with dedicated retreat. The master bathroom has a spa-like bath with an oversized jetted tub, separate showers, and three closets! There are three other spacious secondary bedrooms on the second floor all enjoying privacy and an abundance of light.