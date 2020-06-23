31092 Via Cordova

Amenities

WOW! BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY! Home Completely Remodeled Inside And Out! Six Month Project With Everything Brand New, PLUS Since The Remodel, No One Has Lived In The Home! Probably THE Finest Rental On The Market In The City. Great Floor Plan With Four Bedrooms, Two And One Half Baths And Family Room. Home Features Quality Materials Throughout: Counters, Cabinets, Baths, Windows, Flooring, Hardware, Doors, Casings, Baseboards, Lighting, Appliances And More. Luxurious Master Suite With Added Secondary Closet (Now Has Two Walk In Closets!), Expanded Shower, Custom Cabinetry And Plumbing. Largest Lot In The Tract With With Wonderfully Designed/Landscaped Private Oasis - Pool And Spa - Fabulous For Entertaining! All New Hardscape, Garage Door And Driveway. You Won't Be Disappointed After Seeing This Home! Owner Pays For Lawn And Pool Service. Exceptionally Well Located With Association Park Across The Street, Close To City Park, Biking/Hiking Trails, And Nearby San Juan Hills Golf Course, St. Margarets And Harold Ambuehl Elementary Schools. Enjoy Historic San Juan Capistrano With Great Shopping And Dining!