All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 31092 Via Cordova.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
31092 Via Cordova
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31092 Via Cordova

31092 via Cordova · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

31092 via Cordova, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WOW! BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY! Home Completely Remodeled Inside And Out! Six Month Project With Everything Brand New, PLUS Since The Remodel, No One Has Lived In The Home! Probably THE Finest Rental On The Market In The City. Great Floor Plan With Four Bedrooms, Two And One Half Baths And Family Room. Home Features Quality Materials Throughout: Counters, Cabinets, Baths, Windows, Flooring, Hardware, Doors, Casings, Baseboards, Lighting, Appliances And More. Luxurious Master Suite With Added Secondary Closet (Now Has Two Walk In Closets!), Expanded Shower, Custom Cabinetry And Plumbing. Largest Lot In The Tract With With Wonderfully Designed/Landscaped Private Oasis - Pool And Spa - Fabulous For Entertaining! All New Hardscape, Garage Door And Driveway. You Won't Be Disappointed After Seeing This Home! Owner Pays For Lawn And Pool Service. Exceptionally Well Located With Association Park Across The Street, Close To City Park, Biking/Hiking Trails, And Nearby San Juan Hills Golf Course, St. Margarets And Harold Ambuehl Elementary Schools. Enjoy Historic San Juan Capistrano With Great Shopping And Dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31092 Via Cordova have any available units?
31092 Via Cordova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31092 Via Cordova have?
Some of 31092 Via Cordova's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31092 Via Cordova currently offering any rent specials?
31092 Via Cordova isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31092 Via Cordova pet-friendly?
No, 31092 Via Cordova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31092 Via Cordova offer parking?
Yes, 31092 Via Cordova does offer parking.
Does 31092 Via Cordova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31092 Via Cordova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31092 Via Cordova have a pool?
Yes, 31092 Via Cordova has a pool.
Does 31092 Via Cordova have accessible units?
No, 31092 Via Cordova does not have accessible units.
Does 31092 Via Cordova have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31092 Via Cordova has units with dishwashers.
Does 31092 Via Cordova have units with air conditioning?
No, 31092 Via Cordova does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego