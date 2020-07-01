30931 Paseo Mar Azul

Amenities

Single story home in the heart of Historic San Juan Capistrano. An easy walk to Mission San Juan Capistrano, J Serra High School, shops, restaurants, parks and train depot. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently remodeled throughout and has a bright open floorplan with brand new floors! The living room opens to a large wrap-around backyard and mature fruit trees with lots of room for gardening and/or entertaining outside! 2-car attached garage. Includes washer, dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator.