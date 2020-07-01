All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 30931 Paseo Mar Azul.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
30931 Paseo Mar Azul
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

30931 Paseo Mar Azul

30931 Paseo Mar Azul · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

30931 Paseo Mar Azul, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Capistrano Garden Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story home in the heart of Historic San Juan Capistrano. An easy walk to Mission San Juan Capistrano, J Serra High School, shops, restaurants, parks and train depot. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently remodeled throughout and has a bright open floorplan with brand new floors! The living room opens to a large wrap-around backyard and mature fruit trees with lots of room for gardening and/or entertaining outside! 2-car attached garage. Includes washer, dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30931 Paseo Mar Azul have any available units?
30931 Paseo Mar Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 30931 Paseo Mar Azul have?
Some of 30931 Paseo Mar Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30931 Paseo Mar Azul currently offering any rent specials?
30931 Paseo Mar Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30931 Paseo Mar Azul pet-friendly?
No, 30931 Paseo Mar Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 30931 Paseo Mar Azul offer parking?
Yes, 30931 Paseo Mar Azul offers parking.
Does 30931 Paseo Mar Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30931 Paseo Mar Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30931 Paseo Mar Azul have a pool?
No, 30931 Paseo Mar Azul does not have a pool.
Does 30931 Paseo Mar Azul have accessible units?
No, 30931 Paseo Mar Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 30931 Paseo Mar Azul have units with dishwashers?
No, 30931 Paseo Mar Azul does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30931 Paseo Mar Azul have units with air conditioning?
No, 30931 Paseo Mar Azul does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego