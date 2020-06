Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities

One nice bedroom w/bathroom in hall. No one else will usually use it. Utilities included. Good location. Close to everything. 5 freeway, shops, restaurants, beaches.... two windows for nice cross breeze. Kitchen and laundry privileges. Areas must be kept clean. No families or couples. No pets. 6 month min lease agreement.