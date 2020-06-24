All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
30302 MALASPINA Road
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:22 AM

30302 MALASPINA Road

30302 Malaspina Road · No Longer Available
San Juan Capistrano
Location

30302 Malaspina Road, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
yoga
Stunning luxury estate with 2.7 acres of lush garden grounds landscaped for the tropical resort style living. The attention to detail is like no other amongst this lavish entertainers compound. The true testament of indoor/outdoor living. Customized main house has a sprawling gourmet kitchen and beautiful spacious granite counters, designer light fixtures, Venetian plaster finished walls, gym w/ballet room, state of the art movie theater, en suites throughout w/balconies, safe lock closets, office w/loft library, indoor-outdoor surround sound, wine room, 5 car garage in main & 11 additional at guest, full service bars, service stations, and a guest house that will be the envy of family & friends. The outside offers pool w/waterfalls, slides, fire torches, sand playground w/playhouse, cabana, open-air sports pavilion w/multiple TV's, full bar set up, stone pizza oven, multiple outdoor kitchens, cigar style fire pit, meditation garden walks, yoga hut and truly the Ultimate Paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30302 MALASPINA Road have any available units?
30302 MALASPINA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 30302 MALASPINA Road have?
Some of 30302 MALASPINA Road's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30302 MALASPINA Road currently offering any rent specials?
30302 MALASPINA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30302 MALASPINA Road pet-friendly?
No, 30302 MALASPINA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 30302 MALASPINA Road offer parking?
Yes, 30302 MALASPINA Road offers parking.
Does 30302 MALASPINA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30302 MALASPINA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30302 MALASPINA Road have a pool?
Yes, 30302 MALASPINA Road has a pool.
Does 30302 MALASPINA Road have accessible units?
Yes, 30302 MALASPINA Road has accessible units.
Does 30302 MALASPINA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 30302 MALASPINA Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30302 MALASPINA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30302 MALASPINA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
