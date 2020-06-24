30302 MALASPINA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room wine room yoga

Stunning luxury estate with 2.7 acres of lush garden grounds landscaped for the tropical resort style living. The attention to detail is like no other amongst this lavish entertainers compound. The true testament of indoor/outdoor living. Customized main house has a sprawling gourmet kitchen and beautiful spacious granite counters, designer light fixtures, Venetian plaster finished walls, gym w/ballet room, state of the art movie theater, en suites throughout w/balconies, safe lock closets, office w/loft library, indoor-outdoor surround sound, wine room, 5 car garage in main & 11 additional at guest, full service bars, service stations, and a guest house that will be the envy of family & friends. The outside offers pool w/waterfalls, slides, fire torches, sand playground w/playhouse, cabana, open-air sports pavilion w/multiple TV's, full bar set up, stone pizza oven, multiple outdoor kitchens, cigar style fire pit, meditation garden walks, yoga hut and truly the Ultimate Paradise.