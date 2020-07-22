All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Location

29675 Woodlake Court, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
One of the LARGEST lots of this model with front AND back patio. This home has been upgraded thoughtfully throughout. The spacious interior flows nicely from one space to another. Some of the improvements include an all house fan, NEST bluetooth Thermostat, Central A/C, rainproof patio cover w/ ceiling fan, new patio pavers, artificial turf, remodeled kitchen, finished garage, REAL oak hardwood floors, & new windows & interior doors. The extra large 1 car attached garage is accessible directly. Assigned parking spot is right next to the garage and there is open parking right out front. The community of The Village San Juan is a short bike ride to the quaint and historic Downtown San Juan Capistrano, home to the Mission San Juan Capistrano and Los Rios District. There are wonderful green spaces, mature trees, and babbling brooks running throughout the community that all lead to the community lakes. This property is located at the front of the community and adjacent to the North Lake where you can take your morning walk/jog, or enjoy an evening stroll. There are 3 community pools (1 heated year round), and a clubhouse overlooking the South Lake that can be rented out for gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29675 Woodlake Court have any available units?
29675 Woodlake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 29675 Woodlake Court have?
Some of 29675 Woodlake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29675 Woodlake Court currently offering any rent specials?
29675 Woodlake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29675 Woodlake Court pet-friendly?
No, 29675 Woodlake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 29675 Woodlake Court offer parking?
Yes, 29675 Woodlake Court offers parking.
Does 29675 Woodlake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29675 Woodlake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29675 Woodlake Court have a pool?
Yes, 29675 Woodlake Court has a pool.
Does 29675 Woodlake Court have accessible units?
No, 29675 Woodlake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29675 Woodlake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 29675 Woodlake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29675 Woodlake Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29675 Woodlake Court has units with air conditioning.
