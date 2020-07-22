29675 Woodlake Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

One of the LARGEST lots of this model with front AND back patio. This home has been upgraded thoughtfully throughout. The spacious interior flows nicely from one space to another. Some of the improvements include an all house fan, NEST bluetooth Thermostat, Central A/C, rainproof patio cover w/ ceiling fan, new patio pavers, artificial turf, remodeled kitchen, finished garage, REAL oak hardwood floors, & new windows & interior doors. The extra large 1 car attached garage is accessible directly. Assigned parking spot is right next to the garage and there is open parking right out front. The community of The Village San Juan is a short bike ride to the quaint and historic Downtown San Juan Capistrano, home to the Mission San Juan Capistrano and Los Rios District. There are wonderful green spaces, mature trees, and babbling brooks running throughout the community that all lead to the community lakes. This property is located at the front of the community and adjacent to the North Lake where you can take your morning walk/jog, or enjoy an evening stroll. There are 3 community pools (1 heated year round), and a clubhouse overlooking the South Lake that can be rented out for gatherings.