Last updated January 11 2020 at 11:12 PM

28402 Via Ordaz

28402 Via Ordaz · No Longer Available
Location

28402 Via Ordaz, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Well maintained home in Mission Springs where is an abundance of activities, entertainment and shopping. This home is clean and painted within the last year and ready for a new tenant. Enter into this spacious home with cathedral ceilings, skylight in LR, recessed lighting, large living room with french doors leading to side yard and separate dining room. Ceramic tile flooring in hallway, family room and kitchen. Newer neutral carpet, Bosch dishwasher, stove top and trash compactor. Kitchen Aid microwave and oven. Separate eating area in kitchen with slider leading out to back yard. Enjoy the views of rolling hills, equestrian area and peaceful serenity. Covered gazebo and in ground heated spa. Kitchen opens into family room with a cozy fireplace. Ground level bedroom with laminate flooring now being used as an office. Downstairs bathroom with walk in shower, granite counter vanity and separate laundry room with added cabinets. The oversized (3 car) garage has an extra area for storage, exercise room or work shop. Spiral stairway leads to the second level where the master suite awaits with sitting area/retreat and fireplace and a slider to the balcony. The large master bath with separate tub, walk in shower and extra large closet. Two additional upstairs bedroom with hall bath, Large bonus can be another bedroom, studio or recreational room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28402 Via Ordaz have any available units?
28402 Via Ordaz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 28402 Via Ordaz have?
Some of 28402 Via Ordaz's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28402 Via Ordaz currently offering any rent specials?
28402 Via Ordaz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28402 Via Ordaz pet-friendly?
No, 28402 Via Ordaz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 28402 Via Ordaz offer parking?
Yes, 28402 Via Ordaz offers parking.
Does 28402 Via Ordaz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28402 Via Ordaz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28402 Via Ordaz have a pool?
No, 28402 Via Ordaz does not have a pool.
Does 28402 Via Ordaz have accessible units?
No, 28402 Via Ordaz does not have accessible units.
Does 28402 Via Ordaz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28402 Via Ordaz has units with dishwashers.
Does 28402 Via Ordaz have units with air conditioning?
No, 28402 Via Ordaz does not have units with air conditioning.
