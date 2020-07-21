28402 Via Ordaz

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Well maintained home in Mission Springs where is an abundance of activities, entertainment and shopping. This home is clean and painted within the last year and ready for a new tenant. Enter into this spacious home with cathedral ceilings, skylight in LR, recessed lighting, large living room with french doors leading to side yard and separate dining room. Ceramic tile flooring in hallway, family room and kitchen. Newer neutral carpet, Bosch dishwasher, stove top and trash compactor. Kitchen Aid microwave and oven. Separate eating area in kitchen with slider leading out to back yard. Enjoy the views of rolling hills, equestrian area and peaceful serenity. Covered gazebo and in ground heated spa. Kitchen opens into family room with a cozy fireplace. Ground level bedroom with laminate flooring now being used as an office. Downstairs bathroom with walk in shower, granite counter vanity and separate laundry room with added cabinets. The oversized (3 car) garage has an extra area for storage, exercise room or work shop. Spiral stairway leads to the second level where the master suite awaits with sitting area/retreat and fireplace and a slider to the balcony. The large master bath with separate tub, walk in shower and extra large closet. Two additional upstairs bedroom with hall bath, Large bonus can be another bedroom, studio or recreational room.