28081 Paseo Ventura

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking

This Mission Park Home Is On A Private Cul De Sac Location and Is Close To Cooks Park, Hiking And Biking Trails And Ambuehl Elementary Schoo?l Spacious Four Bedrooms Two And One Half Baths With Large Living Room And Dining Area. Kitchen Features Garden Window And Opens To A Lovely Family Room With Fireplace. Newer Carpeting, Stove, Dual Glazed Windows And Sliders. Nice Yard And Patio Area. Gated Front Courtyard. Mission Park Enjoys Large Greenbelts Throughout The Community. Nice Family Home In a Wonderful Location! Downtown San Juan Capistrano Offers Amtrak/Metrolink, Historic Los Rios District, Fine Dining and Mission San Juan Capistrano.