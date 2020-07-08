All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
28081 Paseo Ventura

28081 Paseo Ventura · No Longer Available
Location

28081 Paseo Ventura, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This Mission Park Home Is On A Private Cul De Sac Location and Is Close To Cooks Park, Hiking And Biking Trails And Ambuehl Elementary Schoo?l Spacious Four Bedrooms Two And One Half Baths With Large Living Room And Dining Area. Kitchen Features Garden Window And Opens To A Lovely Family Room With Fireplace. Newer Carpeting, Stove, Dual Glazed Windows And Sliders. Nice Yard And Patio Area. Gated Front Courtyard. Mission Park Enjoys Large Greenbelts Throughout The Community. Nice Family Home In a Wonderful Location! Downtown San Juan Capistrano Offers Amtrak/Metrolink, Historic Los Rios District, Fine Dining and Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28081 Paseo Ventura have any available units?
28081 Paseo Ventura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 28081 Paseo Ventura have?
Some of 28081 Paseo Ventura's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28081 Paseo Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
28081 Paseo Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28081 Paseo Ventura pet-friendly?
No, 28081 Paseo Ventura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 28081 Paseo Ventura offer parking?
Yes, 28081 Paseo Ventura offers parking.
Does 28081 Paseo Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28081 Paseo Ventura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28081 Paseo Ventura have a pool?
No, 28081 Paseo Ventura does not have a pool.
Does 28081 Paseo Ventura have accessible units?
No, 28081 Paseo Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does 28081 Paseo Ventura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28081 Paseo Ventura has units with dishwashers.
Does 28081 Paseo Ventura have units with air conditioning?
No, 28081 Paseo Ventura does not have units with air conditioning.

