All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 28044 Via De Costa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
28044 Via De Costa
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

28044 Via De Costa

28044 Via De Costa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28044 Via De Costa, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in San Juan Capistrano! - Fascinating 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a private community! The home features hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. It boasts a lovely fireplace in the spacious family room as well as the glass sliding door that leads to the backyard! The master bedroom has a french- like balcony along with a walk in closet! The two bedroom have plenty of closet space and high ceilings making it more spacious and allowing a lot of California Sun! A charming Southern California treasure you will not want to miss!

Washer and dryer included. Small pets okay upon approval. A/C included.

Please call our office today to be pre-approved at 949.369.5555!

DRE: 01197438

(RLNE3474445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28044 Via De Costa have any available units?
28044 Via De Costa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 28044 Via De Costa have?
Some of 28044 Via De Costa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28044 Via De Costa currently offering any rent specials?
28044 Via De Costa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28044 Via De Costa pet-friendly?
Yes, 28044 Via De Costa is pet friendly.
Does 28044 Via De Costa offer parking?
No, 28044 Via De Costa does not offer parking.
Does 28044 Via De Costa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28044 Via De Costa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28044 Via De Costa have a pool?
No, 28044 Via De Costa does not have a pool.
Does 28044 Via De Costa have accessible units?
No, 28044 Via De Costa does not have accessible units.
Does 28044 Via De Costa have units with dishwashers?
No, 28044 Via De Costa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28044 Via De Costa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28044 Via De Costa has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego