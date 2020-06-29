27872 Camino Del Rio

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Located on the 13th fairway of the San Juan Hills Golf Course this single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,645 square foot home is the one you have been waiting for! Features include the inviting courtyard, gorgeous hardwood floors, new carpet, new interior paint throughout, a gourmet kitchen and so much more! This functional floor plan shows light and bright with tall ceilings and golf course views. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded and has a center island, high-end appliances and a walk in pantry. The dining room has hardwood flooring and custom built-ins. Other features include recessed lighting, upgraded fixtures, plantation shutters, a fireplace in the living room and walk-in closets in two of the bedrooms. The master bedroom suite has it's own private patio and a master bath area including a separate shower and tub. The back and side yard areas are peaceful and tranquil with views of the golf course and mature landscaping. An inside laundry area, a 2-car direct access attached garage and the gated community add to the list. Located near schools, parks, dining and more! Enjoy all of the amenities that San Juan Hills has to offer!