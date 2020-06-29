All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
27872 Camino Del Rio
Location

27872 Camino Del Rio, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Located on the 13th fairway of the San Juan Hills Golf Course this single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,645 square foot home is the one you have been waiting for! Features include the inviting courtyard, gorgeous hardwood floors, new carpet, new interior paint throughout, a gourmet kitchen and so much more! This functional floor plan shows light and bright with tall ceilings and golf course views. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded and has a center island, high-end appliances and a walk in pantry. The dining room has hardwood flooring and custom built-ins. Other features include recessed lighting, upgraded fixtures, plantation shutters, a fireplace in the living room and walk-in closets in two of the bedrooms. The master bedroom suite has it's own private patio and a master bath area including a separate shower and tub. The back and side yard areas are peaceful and tranquil with views of the golf course and mature landscaping. An inside laundry area, a 2-car direct access attached garage and the gated community add to the list. Located near schools, parks, dining and more! Enjoy all of the amenities that San Juan Hills has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27872 Camino Del Rio have any available units?
27872 Camino Del Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27872 Camino Del Rio have?
Some of 27872 Camino Del Rio's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27872 Camino Del Rio currently offering any rent specials?
27872 Camino Del Rio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27872 Camino Del Rio pet-friendly?
No, 27872 Camino Del Rio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27872 Camino Del Rio offer parking?
Yes, 27872 Camino Del Rio offers parking.
Does 27872 Camino Del Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27872 Camino Del Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27872 Camino Del Rio have a pool?
No, 27872 Camino Del Rio does not have a pool.
Does 27872 Camino Del Rio have accessible units?
No, 27872 Camino Del Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 27872 Camino Del Rio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27872 Camino Del Rio has units with dishwashers.
Does 27872 Camino Del Rio have units with air conditioning?
No, 27872 Camino Del Rio does not have units with air conditioning.
