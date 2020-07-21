All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 27587 Brookside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
27587 Brookside Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

27587 Brookside Lane

27587 Brookside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

27587 Brookside Lane, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family for rent in great San Juan Capistrano Community. Walking distance to
St. Margarets School and other top rated schools. Brand new remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and
appliances including a wine refrigerator. Fantastic outdoor space surrounded by lush landscaping creating a private retreat with
above ground spa, patio table is included. Fantastic Community pool with kiddie pool. This home also features new dark laminate
flooring, upgraded carpet, custom paint, and 5 inch baseboards. Home is available to rent on 9/15/2019. Owners will be replacing carpet from previous tenant and painting the interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27587 Brookside Lane have any available units?
27587 Brookside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27587 Brookside Lane have?
Some of 27587 Brookside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27587 Brookside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27587 Brookside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27587 Brookside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27587 Brookside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27587 Brookside Lane offer parking?
No, 27587 Brookside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 27587 Brookside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27587 Brookside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27587 Brookside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 27587 Brookside Lane has a pool.
Does 27587 Brookside Lane have accessible units?
No, 27587 Brookside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27587 Brookside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 27587 Brookside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27587 Brookside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27587 Brookside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolsSan Juan Capistrano Dog Friendly Apartments
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CASolana Beach, CAHome Gardens, CA
Citrus, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CADel Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego