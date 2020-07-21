27587 Brookside Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family for rent in great San Juan Capistrano Community. Walking distance to

St. Margarets School and other top rated schools. Brand new remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and

appliances including a wine refrigerator. Fantastic outdoor space surrounded by lush landscaping creating a private retreat with

above ground spa, patio table is included. Fantastic Community pool with kiddie pool. This home also features new dark laminate

flooring, upgraded carpet, custom paint, and 5 inch baseboards. Home is available to rent on 9/15/2019. Owners will be replacing carpet from previous tenant and painting the interior.