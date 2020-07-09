27576 Paseo Castile

Amenities

This is the home that you have been waiting for with LaCantina doors that lead you to your private backyard. THIS LOVELY two story COMPLETELY DETACHED single family home is located in the Loma Vista Community and is near the San Juan Hills Golf Course. The property is light, bright with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings with much of the home upgraded. The backyard with its lush green tropical plants is the perfect spot for relaxing in the shade on a warm summer afternoon and at night you have your outdoor fireplace for entertaining. Inside this home you will find tile floors, newer windows, doors, and two skylights that open which brings in natural sunlight and air. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft that can be used as an office or reading nook. The updated master bedroom/bath includes travertine tile, double vanity, separate oversized shower, soaking tub, built-in cabinets and a walk-in closet. The backyard also boasts beautiful pavers and artificial turf. The home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.