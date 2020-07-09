All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
27576 Paseo Castile
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

27576 Paseo Castile

27576 Paseo Castile · No Longer Available
Location

27576 Paseo Castile, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the home that you have been waiting for with LaCantina doors that lead you to your private backyard. THIS LOVELY two story COMPLETELY DETACHED single family home is located in the Loma Vista Community and is near the San Juan Hills Golf Course. The property is light, bright with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings with much of the home upgraded. The backyard with its lush green tropical plants is the perfect spot for relaxing in the shade on a warm summer afternoon and at night you have your outdoor fireplace for entertaining. Inside this home you will find tile floors, newer windows, doors, and two skylights that open which brings in natural sunlight and air. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft that can be used as an office or reading nook. The updated master bedroom/bath includes travertine tile, double vanity, separate oversized shower, soaking tub, built-in cabinets and a walk-in closet. The backyard also boasts beautiful pavers and artificial turf. The home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27576 Paseo Castile have any available units?
27576 Paseo Castile doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27576 Paseo Castile have?
Some of 27576 Paseo Castile's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27576 Paseo Castile currently offering any rent specials?
27576 Paseo Castile is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27576 Paseo Castile pet-friendly?
No, 27576 Paseo Castile is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27576 Paseo Castile offer parking?
Yes, 27576 Paseo Castile offers parking.
Does 27576 Paseo Castile have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27576 Paseo Castile does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27576 Paseo Castile have a pool?
No, 27576 Paseo Castile does not have a pool.
Does 27576 Paseo Castile have accessible units?
No, 27576 Paseo Castile does not have accessible units.
Does 27576 Paseo Castile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27576 Paseo Castile has units with dishwashers.
Does 27576 Paseo Castile have units with air conditioning?
No, 27576 Paseo Castile does not have units with air conditioning.

