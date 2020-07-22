All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 27391 Silver Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
27391 Silver Creek
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:46 AM

27391 Silver Creek

27391 Silver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

27391 Silver Creek Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful custom home furnished suite in San Juan Capistrano. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, and accessible to many outdoor activities. There is a private entry way, outdoor patio with room for a small outdoor table and BBQ. There is a laundry area, a full kitchen, mirrored closet, full bath, carpet, large windows, lawn area, fruit trees, and adequate parking. Utilities are an additional per month. This peaceful and cozy suite is a perfect place to call home! Rent is per month. Call or text for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27391 Silver Creek have any available units?
27391 Silver Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27391 Silver Creek have?
Some of 27391 Silver Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27391 Silver Creek currently offering any rent specials?
27391 Silver Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27391 Silver Creek pet-friendly?
No, 27391 Silver Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27391 Silver Creek offer parking?
Yes, 27391 Silver Creek offers parking.
Does 27391 Silver Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27391 Silver Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27391 Silver Creek have a pool?
No, 27391 Silver Creek does not have a pool.
Does 27391 Silver Creek have accessible units?
No, 27391 Silver Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 27391 Silver Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 27391 Silver Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27391 Silver Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 27391 Silver Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolsSan Juan Capistrano Dog Friendly Apartments
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CASolana Beach, CAHome Gardens, CA
Citrus, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CADel Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego