27391 Silver Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill furnished carpet

Beautiful custom home furnished suite in San Juan Capistrano. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, and accessible to many outdoor activities. There is a private entry way, outdoor patio with room for a small outdoor table and BBQ. There is a laundry area, a full kitchen, mirrored closet, full bath, carpet, large windows, lawn area, fruit trees, and adequate parking. Utilities are an additional per month. This peaceful and cozy suite is a perfect place to call home! Rent is per month. Call or text for a showing.