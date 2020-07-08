27292 Via Priorato

Amenities
Exclusive gated community of Rancho Madrina. Upon entering the foyer you'll fall in love with the architectural design that can accommodate you & your family for years to come. Stunning dark wood flooring throughout main level leads to impressive living room w/soaring ceiling which allows for amazing view of private library. Dining room offers ease for entertaining, w/temperature controlled wine cooler, mini refrigerator, convenient serving counter & access to courtyard. Family room is open concept encased with windows to allow natural light, cozy fireplace to keep you warm on those chilly nights. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/all the modern conveniences, massive center island comfortably seats six. You'll enjoy the breakfast nook w/access to the backyard where water volleyball & basketball in the saltwater pool is sure to delight all family members, relax in oversized spa adjacent to outdoor firepit. Master suite has cozy fireplace, generously sized walk-in closet, master bath walk-in shower will accommodate two & Jacuzzi tub. Additional en-suite bedrooms offer unique accents, plus bonus room w/endless possibilities. Come tour this amazing home & neighborhood today you won't be disappointed. Each bedroom has it's own tub and shower.