27221 Paseo Peregrino
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

27221 Paseo Peregrino

27221 Paseo Peregrino · No Longer Available
Location

27221 Paseo Peregrino, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Imagine yourself living in luxury, enjoying breathtaking Ocean, Sunsets, Harbor, and Catalina views in a gorgeous, completely remodeled custom home, ideally perched on a hilltop cul-de-sac overlooking rolling hills and blue seas, surrounded by fragrant hills with cool ocean breezes wafting through the home. Imagine no longer! Make this your reality! This French Normandy inspired beauty has been improved and remodeled inside and out with luxurious appointments and features that will impress. Enter through the dramatic double doors, picture yourself gliding barefoot across luxury wood-like floors throughout the spacious, light filled, open-concept floor plan. New Benjamin Moor custom painted Venetian Plaster, LED recessed lighting, custom finished fireplaces, formal living and formal dining areas, a “rotunda inspired” family room, custom Restoration Hardware chandeliers, and dramatic open beam wood ceilings, provide the perfect living environment. The kitchen is a work of art with Calcutta Gold Quartz countertops, all new cabinetry and appliances, Chevron glass tile backsplash, and a kitchen island with breakfast bar. Huge master bath with Carrara Matte luxury porcelain tile, decadent freestanding tub, and oversized shower with custom focal glass tile wall. French and sliding doors open from every room onto the new wrap around patio and deck creating an ideal indoor-outdoor living environment with spectacular views. New HVAC and New PEX Plumbing throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27221 Paseo Peregrino have any available units?
27221 Paseo Peregrino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27221 Paseo Peregrino have?
Some of 27221 Paseo Peregrino's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27221 Paseo Peregrino currently offering any rent specials?
27221 Paseo Peregrino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27221 Paseo Peregrino pet-friendly?
No, 27221 Paseo Peregrino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27221 Paseo Peregrino offer parking?
Yes, 27221 Paseo Peregrino offers parking.
Does 27221 Paseo Peregrino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27221 Paseo Peregrino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27221 Paseo Peregrino have a pool?
No, 27221 Paseo Peregrino does not have a pool.
Does 27221 Paseo Peregrino have accessible units?
No, 27221 Paseo Peregrino does not have accessible units.
Does 27221 Paseo Peregrino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27221 Paseo Peregrino has units with dishwashers.
Does 27221 Paseo Peregrino have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27221 Paseo Peregrino has units with air conditioning.
