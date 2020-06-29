27221 Paseo Peregrino

Amenities

Imagine yourself living in luxury, enjoying breathtaking Ocean, Sunsets, Harbor, and Catalina views in a gorgeous, completely remodeled custom home, ideally perched on a hilltop cul-de-sac overlooking rolling hills and blue seas, surrounded by fragrant hills with cool ocean breezes wafting through the home. Imagine no longer! Make this your reality! This French Normandy inspired beauty has been improved and remodeled inside and out with luxurious appointments and features that will impress. Enter through the dramatic double doors, picture yourself gliding barefoot across luxury wood-like floors throughout the spacious, light filled, open-concept floor plan. New Benjamin Moor custom painted Venetian Plaster, LED recessed lighting, custom finished fireplaces, formal living and formal dining areas, a “rotunda inspired” family room, custom Restoration Hardware chandeliers, and dramatic open beam wood ceilings, provide the perfect living environment. The kitchen is a work of art with Calcutta Gold Quartz countertops, all new cabinetry and appliances, Chevron glass tile backsplash, and a kitchen island with breakfast bar. Huge master bath with Carrara Matte luxury porcelain tile, decadent freestanding tub, and oversized shower with custom focal glass tile wall. French and sliding doors open from every room onto the new wrap around patio and deck creating an ideal indoor-outdoor living environment with spectacular views. New HVAC and New PEX Plumbing throughout.