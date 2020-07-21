All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
26410 Paseo Infinita

26410 Paseo Infinita
Location

26410 Paseo Infinita, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Ocean and Dana Point Harbor Views on this beautiful property in the gated community of Belle Haven perched high
above Dana Pt. Harbor in the hills of San Juan Capistrano. This One year old construction with the Main Floor Bedroom and bathroom, and a 3 car tandem garage, with 10 ft. ceilings throughout interior, all top end appliances, covered balcony off master bedroom(provides awesome views of Dana Pt. Harbor and south-sweeping ocean views), spectacular rear yard with fabulous sit down ocean views down coast/San Clemente Islands. The
landscaping has been recently done and looks and feels great.. Huge Kitchen center island and all newer
stainless appliances, Master bedroom walk in closet is HUGE .... Spacious bedrooms with each having their own bathroom and shower,
Large Den / 2nd family room upstairs as well ...over sized laundry room with lots of extra storage, community amenities include
large clubhouse with spectacular pool and the list goes on and on... Club Pacifica, with Olympic size pool, BBQ and Excersize facility, cabana's ... RV and BOAT parking available for all the tenants and owners of the Pacifica San Juan community ... COME SEE PARADISE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26410 Paseo Infinita have any available units?
26410 Paseo Infinita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 26410 Paseo Infinita have?
Some of 26410 Paseo Infinita's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26410 Paseo Infinita currently offering any rent specials?
26410 Paseo Infinita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26410 Paseo Infinita pet-friendly?
No, 26410 Paseo Infinita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 26410 Paseo Infinita offer parking?
Yes, 26410 Paseo Infinita offers parking.
Does 26410 Paseo Infinita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26410 Paseo Infinita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26410 Paseo Infinita have a pool?
Yes, 26410 Paseo Infinita has a pool.
Does 26410 Paseo Infinita have accessible units?
No, 26410 Paseo Infinita does not have accessible units.
Does 26410 Paseo Infinita have units with dishwashers?
No, 26410 Paseo Infinita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26410 Paseo Infinita have units with air conditioning?
No, 26410 Paseo Infinita does not have units with air conditioning.
