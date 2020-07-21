26410 Paseo Infinita

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Ocean and Dana Point Harbor Views on this beautiful property in the gated community of Belle Haven perched high

above Dana Pt. Harbor in the hills of San Juan Capistrano. This One year old construction with the Main Floor Bedroom and bathroom, and a 3 car tandem garage, with 10 ft. ceilings throughout interior, all top end appliances, covered balcony off master bedroom(provides awesome views of Dana Pt. Harbor and south-sweeping ocean views), spectacular rear yard with fabulous sit down ocean views down coast/San Clemente Islands. The

landscaping has been recently done and looks and feels great.. Huge Kitchen center island and all newer

stainless appliances, Master bedroom walk in closet is HUGE .... Spacious bedrooms with each having their own bathroom and shower,

Large Den / 2nd family room upstairs as well ...over sized laundry room with lots of extra storage, community amenities include

large clubhouse with spectacular pool and the list goes on and on... Club Pacifica, with Olympic size pool, BBQ and Excersize facility, cabana's ... RV and BOAT parking available for all the tenants and owners of the Pacifica San Juan community ... COME SEE PARADISE!!!