Amenities

pool hot tub media room

Walk to the BEACH, downtown or the Historic Mission from this adorable 3Bedroom 2 bath townhome. Only minutes to so many things South County is loved for. Located next the bike path leading to Doheny State Beach and all the music festival, walk into town for the mission event or community theater or settle down by the lovely pool and spa. Hurry this will rent quickly. Avail 7/1/19 text Robyn at 949.212.1147 for more information.