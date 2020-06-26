All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

25602 Spinnaker Drive

25602 Spinnaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25602 Spinnaker Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Recently renovated, Single Level, End Unit in the quiet neighborhood of Captain's Hill. This condo includes a 2 car attached garage, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and large back patio, ideal for summer BBQ's with friends. No detail has been spared on this Turn Key condo! Recent upgrades include new interior paint throughout, new vinyl wood floors, recessed lighting, quartz countertops in the kitchen with subway tile backsplash and single basin sink, along with stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom offers access to a private courtyard and a walk-in closet. Conveniently located a short walk away from the community pool and walking paths. Also enjoy easy access to some of Orange County's best beaches, Dana Point Harbor, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25602 Spinnaker Drive have any available units?
25602 Spinnaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 25602 Spinnaker Drive have?
Some of 25602 Spinnaker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25602 Spinnaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25602 Spinnaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25602 Spinnaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25602 Spinnaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 25602 Spinnaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25602 Spinnaker Drive offers parking.
Does 25602 Spinnaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25602 Spinnaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25602 Spinnaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25602 Spinnaker Drive has a pool.
Does 25602 Spinnaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 25602 Spinnaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25602 Spinnaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25602 Spinnaker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25602 Spinnaker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25602 Spinnaker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
