25602 Spinnaker Drive

Recently renovated, Single Level, End Unit in the quiet neighborhood of Captain's Hill. This condo includes a 2 car attached garage, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and large back patio, ideal for summer BBQ's with friends. No detail has been spared on this Turn Key condo! Recent upgrades include new interior paint throughout, new vinyl wood floors, recessed lighting, quartz countertops in the kitchen with subway tile backsplash and single basin sink, along with stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom offers access to a private courtyard and a walk-in closet. Conveniently located a short walk away from the community pool and walking paths. Also enjoy easy access to some of Orange County's best beaches, Dana Point Harbor, shopping and dining.