Apartment List
/
CA
/
union city
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:43 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Union City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,268
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,393
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,546
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
992 sqft
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
13 Units Available
Sundale
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Cabrillo
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
Parkmont
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
119 Units Available
Cherry-Guardino
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Newark
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,184
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Parkmont
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Brookvale
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,247
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
16 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Results within 10 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,530
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
48 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
5 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,674
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
17 Units Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Union City, CA

Union City's Sugar Mill Landing Park is the site of the Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, which is a tribute to the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on 9/11.

Union City is located at the crossroads of several major destinations in northern California. San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, Redwood City and the Central Valley are all within easy driving distance. With the BART line, even driving is optional, as public transit covers the majority of the area for easy access without having to deal with traffic. The location is outstanding, resting peacefully along the southeastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, which provides stunning views of the setting sun every evening.

Having trouble with Craigslist Union City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Union City, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Union City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Union City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments under $2,000Union City Apartments under $2,200Union City Apartments under $2,400
Union City Apartments under $2,600Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Union City Apartments with PoolUnion City Apartments with Washer-DryerUnion City Dog Friendly ApartmentsUnion City Furnished ApartmentsUnion City Pet Friendly PlacesUnion City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco