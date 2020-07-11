28 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with move-in specials
Union City's Sugar Mill Landing Park is the site of the Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, which is a tribute to the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on 9/11.
Union City is located at the crossroads of several major destinations in northern California. San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, Redwood City and the Central Valley are all within easy driving distance. With the BART line, even driving is optional, as public transit covers the majority of the area for easy access without having to deal with traffic. The location is outstanding, resting peacefully along the southeastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, which provides stunning views of the setting sun every evening.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Union City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Union City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.