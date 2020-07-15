All apartments in San Dimas
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
665 Dalton Ave.
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

665 Dalton Ave.

665 Dalton Rd · No Longer Available
San Dimas
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

665 Dalton Rd, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quiet 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo in Northern San Dimas - We have a freshly remodeled two bedroom two bath condo located on San Dimas Canyon Rd north of Foothill Blvd in Northern San Dimas. It has a great sized patio with a pergola, and a community pool around the corner. There is a two car attached garage, washer and dryer hookups inside the home, a spacious kitchen and breakfast nook with a wonderful gas fireplace. Both bedrooms upstairs are great size and the master has an ensuite bathroom. The rent is $2,465 and the security deposit is $2,600. The rental application is $35 per person and can be found here: www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies. The qualifications are as follows and this property is a no pet property:
1. Credit must be good to excellent.
2. No Section 8
3. Income must be verifiable
4. Must gross 3x the amount of monthly rent
5. No Bankruptcies in the past 2 years
6. No evictions on your record

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Dalton Ave. have any available units?
665 Dalton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 Dalton Ave. have?
Some of 665 Dalton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Dalton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
665 Dalton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Dalton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 665 Dalton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 665 Dalton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 665 Dalton Ave. offers parking.
Does 665 Dalton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Dalton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Dalton Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 665 Dalton Ave. has a pool.
Does 665 Dalton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 665 Dalton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Dalton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 Dalton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
