665 Dalton Ave.

Amenities
Quiet 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo in Northern San Dimas - We have a freshly remodeled two bedroom two bath condo located on San Dimas Canyon Rd north of Foothill Blvd in Northern San Dimas. It has a great sized patio with a pergola, and a community pool around the corner. There is a two car attached garage, washer and dryer hookups inside the home, a spacious kitchen and breakfast nook with a wonderful gas fireplace. Both bedrooms upstairs are great size and the master has an ensuite bathroom. The rent is $2,465 and the security deposit is $2,600. The rental application is $35 per person and can be found here: www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies. The qualifications are as follows and this property is a no pet property:
1. Credit must be good to excellent.
2. No Section 8
3. Income must be verifiable
4. Must gross 3x the amount of monthly rent
5. No Bankruptcies in the past 2 years
6. No evictions on your record
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5203243)