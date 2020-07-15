665 Dalton Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Quiet 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo in Northern San Dimas - We have a freshly remodeled two bedroom two bath condo located on San Dimas Canyon Rd north of Foothill Blvd in Northern San Dimas. It has a great sized patio with a pergola, and a community pool around the corner. There is a two car attached garage, washer and dryer hookups inside the home, a spacious kitchen and breakfast nook with a wonderful gas fireplace. Both bedrooms upstairs are great size and the master has an ensuite bathroom. The rent is $2,465 and the security deposit is $2,600. The rental application is $35 per person and can be found here: www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies. The qualifications are as follows and this property is a no pet property:

1. Credit must be good to excellent.

2. No Section 8

3. Income must be verifiable

4. Must gross 3x the amount of monthly rent

5. No Bankruptcies in the past 2 years

6. No evictions on your record



No Pets Allowed



