2461 W Valewood Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

*LEASE* This lovely single-story home is situated in a desirable San Dimas neighborhood within the award-winning Glendora Unified School District. Its eye-catching curb appeal invites you into the home that boasts a bright and spacious floor plan. Lounge in the cozy living room with a brick fireplace. The kitchen highlights stainless-steel appliances, a garden window overlooking the backyard and opens to the formal dining area. You will love hanging out in the family room that features a brick fireplace, beamed ceilings and access to the backyard. This home is complete with 4 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a private master bath with a vanity area, 2 hall baths and an individual laundry room. New windows are being installed! Entertain guests in the backyard, under the large covered patio that overlooks a vast grass area and beautiful mountain views. 2-car detached garage. Call today, schedule a showing and start living in this wonderful home!