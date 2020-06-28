All apartments in San Dimas
2461 W Valewood Street

2461 West Valewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2461 West Valewood Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*LEASE* This lovely single-story home is situated in a desirable San Dimas neighborhood within the award-winning Glendora Unified School District. Its eye-catching curb appeal invites you into the home that boasts a bright and spacious floor plan. Lounge in the cozy living room with a brick fireplace. The kitchen highlights stainless-steel appliances, a garden window overlooking the backyard and opens to the formal dining area. You will love hanging out in the family room that features a brick fireplace, beamed ceilings and access to the backyard. This home is complete with 4 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a private master bath with a vanity area, 2 hall baths and an individual laundry room. New windows are being installed! Entertain guests in the backyard, under the large covered patio that overlooks a vast grass area and beautiful mountain views. 2-car detached garage. Call today, schedule a showing and start living in this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2461 W Valewood Street have any available units?
2461 W Valewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2461 W Valewood Street have?
Some of 2461 W Valewood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 W Valewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2461 W Valewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 W Valewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2461 W Valewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 2461 W Valewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2461 W Valewood Street offers parking.
Does 2461 W Valewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 W Valewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 W Valewood Street have a pool?
No, 2461 W Valewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2461 W Valewood Street have accessible units?
No, 2461 W Valewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 W Valewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2461 W Valewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
