Last updated January 13 2020 at 3:27 AM

239 W. Woodland Oaks Dr.

239 West Woodland Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

239 West Woodland Oaks Drive, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Turnkey and large modern cottage! Freshly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, under cabinet lights, wood look tile floor, granite sink, two extra large bedrooms one has built in closet storage. The smallest of the three bedrooms also has built in closet storage shelfs. Large family room / living room, dinning room. Beautiful landscape that is both tropical and colorful. New marble tile bath shower, new paint inside and out, new porcelain tile floor with a designer pattern. New carpet with plush memory foam underlayment. New recessed lighting, roof, central HVAC, granite peninsula island with storage cabinets underneath. Double pane windows and sliding doors, too much to list, this is a must see and very beautiful home. Entertainers delight with a unique vibe to enjoy parties with friends, family! Very unique home on a quiet street. Excellent Feng Shui, this is a south facing home. Mountains to the north and water to the south. Enjoy the seasonal sound of water as it streams by the channel across the street...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

