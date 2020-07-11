144 W 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy a wonderful life in this totally charming Craftsman home, located on the most desirable, tree-lined street in "old town" San Dimas*This is NOT your typical rental property. It is custom remodeled and updated throughout, featuring refinished solid oak floors (not laminate), custom built kitchen cabinets including a custom window seat/breakfast nook area. Newer central A/C+heating system, new paint, two years new roof*Only the bedrooms have carpet - the rest of the house is wood and tile floors*Luxurious master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Master bath features a custom built, dual sink vanity, walk in shower and large soaking tub*Both additional bedrooms each have walk in closets too - an unusual amount of storage for a vintage home*Indoor laundry room with built in cabinets*Living room features a clean burning gas fireplace and original woodwork including a built-in cabinet with leaded glass doors*Next to the living room is a sunny and bright den/office room*Old fashioned front porch with a swing*Backyard patio and lovely garden areas*Detached 1.5 car garage with roll up door and auto opener - big enough for a good size car and bikes too!**TEXT Kristin Carlson to schedule an appointment to view (909) 519-9500**