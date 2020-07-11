All apartments in San Dimas
144 W 6th Street
144 W 6th Street

144 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

144 West 6th Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy a wonderful life in this totally charming Craftsman home, located on the most desirable, tree-lined street in "old town" San Dimas*This is NOT your typical rental property. It is custom remodeled and updated throughout, featuring refinished solid oak floors (not laminate), custom built kitchen cabinets including a custom window seat/breakfast nook area. Newer central A/C+heating system, new paint, two years new roof*Only the bedrooms have carpet - the rest of the house is wood and tile floors*Luxurious master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Master bath features a custom built, dual sink vanity, walk in shower and large soaking tub*Both additional bedrooms each have walk in closets too - an unusual amount of storage for a vintage home*Indoor laundry room with built in cabinets*Living room features a clean burning gas fireplace and original woodwork including a built-in cabinet with leaded glass doors*Next to the living room is a sunny and bright den/office room*Old fashioned front porch with a swing*Backyard patio and lovely garden areas*Detached 1.5 car garage with roll up door and auto opener - big enough for a good size car and bikes too!**TEXT Kristin Carlson to schedule an appointment to view (909) 519-9500**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 W 6th Street have any available units?
144 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 W 6th Street have?
Some of 144 W 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 144 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 144 W 6th Street offers parking.
Does 144 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 144 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 144 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
