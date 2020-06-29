All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

1341 Sierra View Drive

1341 Sierra View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Sierra View Drive, San Dimas, CA 91740
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Glendora 3 bed 2 bath Single Story Home - This beautiful single-story home is located in the prestigious Glendora School District, complete with a remodeled bathroom, fresh paint through out the home and a wide variety of fruit trees on the property. Enter the home into the family room with a fireplace and to your right you will see the kitchen with granite countertops and built in appliances. Just off the kitchen is the dining area. Continue to the hallway and you will see an additional room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office or mother in law suite as it has its own front door. Down the hall you will find the recently remodeled bathroom with a walk-in shower. At the end of the hall you will see a large linen cabinet, 2 bedrooms and the master bedroom with its own private bath. Out back you have a covered patio, additional uncovered patio space and all the fruit trees. No smoking and a small dog is welcome with an increased deposit. Tenants to be responsible for all utilities, landscaping is included with the rent. Fridge included however owner will not repair or replace. This beautiful home will not last long so call us today to make an appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Sierra View Drive have any available units?
1341 Sierra View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Sierra View Drive have?
Some of 1341 Sierra View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Sierra View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Sierra View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Sierra View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Sierra View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 1341 Sierra View Drive offer parking?
No, 1341 Sierra View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Sierra View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Sierra View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Sierra View Drive have a pool?
No, 1341 Sierra View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Sierra View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 Sierra View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Sierra View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Sierra View Drive has units with dishwashers.

