1341 Sierra View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Glendora 3 bed 2 bath Single Story Home - This beautiful single-story home is located in the prestigious Glendora School District, complete with a remodeled bathroom, fresh paint through out the home and a wide variety of fruit trees on the property. Enter the home into the family room with a fireplace and to your right you will see the kitchen with granite countertops and built in appliances. Just off the kitchen is the dining area. Continue to the hallway and you will see an additional room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office or mother in law suite as it has its own front door. Down the hall you will find the recently remodeled bathroom with a walk-in shower. At the end of the hall you will see a large linen cabinet, 2 bedrooms and the master bedroom with its own private bath. Out back you have a covered patio, additional uncovered patio space and all the fruit trees. No smoking and a small dog is welcome with an increased deposit. Tenants to be responsible for all utilities, landscaping is included with the rent. Fridge included however owner will not repair or replace. This beautiful home will not last long so call us today to make an appointment to view.