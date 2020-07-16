9659 Lario Lane

Amenities

SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/00a35370e7

Or call 858-239-0600



Single-story luxury home with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms on a spacious, private, more than ½ acre lot in the desirable gated community of Salviati, with approximately 4466 sq. ft. This is a remarkable home with numerous impressive features and amenities such as a formal living room, a separate formal dining room, a huge chef’s kitchen with built-in refrigerator, huge center island, custom wood cabinetry, granite counters, wine room, butler’s pantry, a huge family room area with built-in entertainment center (includes TV), multiple fire places throughout, expansive master bedroom and bath area with beautiful French doors leading to a professionally landscaped outdoor entertaining area perfect for entertaining featuring an inground spa, built-in BBQ area, outdoor pergola, fire pit and gorgeously maintained oriental meditation garden . Additional features include custom wood flooring, custom window treatments, upgraded carpeting, custom paint, crown molding, plantation shutters, custom bookcases in library, ensuite bathrooms in each bedroom, bedroom four is HUGE and can double as a den, game room or bonus room. Additional amenities include two 2-car garages w/tons of storage, and several water features, surround sound speaker system, air conditioning, majestic formal entry, spa like master bath, laundry room includes full sized washer and dryer, whole house water filtration system. There are lots of windows, so this home is very light and bright! This stunning home is within the coveted Poway Unified School District. Upscale shopping, biking / walking trails close by as well as convenient access to all major freeways with beaches close by. 1 Small pet considered with prior approval from the owner. No smoking, please. Regular landscape maintenance and water feature and spa maintenance is included in rental amount.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.



Cal- DRE# 01859951



