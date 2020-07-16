All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

9659 Lario Lane

9659 Lario Lane · (858) 239-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9659 Lario Lane, San Diego County, CA 92127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9659 Lario Lane · Avail. now

$6,695

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
wine room
Luxurious Del Sur Home Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/00a35370e7
Or call 858-239-0600

Single-story luxury home with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms on a spacious, private, more than ½ acre lot in the desirable gated community of Salviati, with approximately 4466 sq. ft. This is a remarkable home with numerous impressive features and amenities such as a formal living room, a separate formal dining room, a huge chef’s kitchen with built-in refrigerator, huge center island, custom wood cabinetry, granite counters, wine room, butler’s pantry, a huge family room area with built-in entertainment center (includes TV), multiple fire places throughout, expansive master bedroom and bath area with beautiful French doors leading to a professionally landscaped outdoor entertaining area perfect for entertaining featuring an inground spa, built-in BBQ area, outdoor pergola, fire pit and gorgeously maintained oriental meditation garden . Additional features include custom wood flooring, custom window treatments, upgraded carpeting, custom paint, crown molding, plantation shutters, custom bookcases in library, ensuite bathrooms in each bedroom, bedroom four is HUGE and can double as a den, game room or bonus room. Additional amenities include two 2-car garages w/tons of storage, and several water features, surround sound speaker system, air conditioning, majestic formal entry, spa like master bath, laundry room includes full sized washer and dryer, whole house water filtration system. There are lots of windows, so this home is very light and bright! This stunning home is within the coveted Poway Unified School District. Upscale shopping, biking / walking trails close by as well as convenient access to all major freeways with beaches close by. 1 Small pet considered with prior approval from the owner. No smoking, please. Regular landscape maintenance and water feature and spa maintenance is included in rental amount.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.

Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4590929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9659 Lario Lane have any available units?
9659 Lario Lane has a unit available for $6,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9659 Lario Lane have?
Some of 9659 Lario Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9659 Lario Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9659 Lario Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9659 Lario Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9659 Lario Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9659 Lario Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9659 Lario Lane offers parking.
Does 9659 Lario Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9659 Lario Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9659 Lario Lane have a pool?
No, 9659 Lario Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9659 Lario Lane have accessible units?
No, 9659 Lario Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9659 Lario Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9659 Lario Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9659 Lario Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9659 Lario Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9659 Lario Lane?
