Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7483 Last Dollar Trail

7483 Last Dollar Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7483 Last Dollar Trail, San Diego County, CA 92036

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
This 3 bed, 2 bath home is available and ready for move in. Located in Shelter Valley and along County Route S2, the area is surrounded by the beautiful mountain tops that make the high desert valley. Inside the house has new paint and new vinyl flooring. The kitchen has updated appliances including a new refrigerator and new dishwasher. Ceiling fans, central AC, and a whole house fan all work to keep the home cool. Outside of the home has plenty of space to park in front of the house and the 2 covered carports in the back. There is a workshop between the carports. Landscaping is low maintenance and low consumption with only desert plants.

Water is included with the rent. Residents are responsible for all other utilities.
Solar is included for tenant use.
Pets allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/731609
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each adult must submit a separate application for approval.
APPLY HERE:

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7483 Last Dollar Trail have any available units?
7483 Last Dollar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 7483 Last Dollar Trail have?
Some of 7483 Last Dollar Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7483 Last Dollar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7483 Last Dollar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7483 Last Dollar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7483 Last Dollar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7483 Last Dollar Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7483 Last Dollar Trail offers parking.
Does 7483 Last Dollar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7483 Last Dollar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7483 Last Dollar Trail have a pool?
No, 7483 Last Dollar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7483 Last Dollar Trail have accessible units?
No, 7483 Last Dollar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7483 Last Dollar Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7483 Last Dollar Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7483 Last Dollar Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7483 Last Dollar Trail has units with air conditioning.
