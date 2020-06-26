Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
6909 Rancho La Cima Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6909 Rancho La Cima Dr.
6909 Rancho La Cima Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6909 Rancho La Cima Drive, San Diego County, CA 92091
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have any available units?
6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego County, CA
.
What amenities does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have?
Some of 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego County
.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. offers parking.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. has a pool.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
