All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
6909 Rancho La Cima Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6909 Rancho La Cima Dr.

6909 Rancho La Cima Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6909 Rancho La Cima Drive, San Diego County, CA 92091

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have any available units?
6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have?
Some of 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. offers parking.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. has a pool.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6909 Rancho La Cima Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedrooms
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine