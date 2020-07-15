All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 4044 Valle Del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
4044 Valle Del Sol
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

4044 Valle Del Sol

4044 Valle De Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4044 Valle De Sol, San Diego County, CA 92003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Bonsall home with studio - Property Id: 277099

Beautiful secluded home in hills of Bonsall. Close to the 76 and 15. 10 miles as a crow flies to the ocean. Surrounded by decks and views of horse farms. It's 4 bedrooms with an additional room for an office. There's also a studio with a separate entrance with full kitchen and bath for an in-law or nanny, but not for a sublease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277099
Property Id 277099

(RLNE5816862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Valle Del Sol have any available units?
4044 Valle Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 4044 Valle Del Sol have?
Some of 4044 Valle Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Valle Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Valle Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Valle Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 4044 Valle Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 4044 Valle Del Sol offer parking?
No, 4044 Valle Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 4044 Valle Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 Valle Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Valle Del Sol have a pool?
No, 4044 Valle Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 4044 Valle Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 4044 Valle Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Valle Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 Valle Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
Does 4044 Valle Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 4044 Valle Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine