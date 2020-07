Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Located on one of the most desired lots in Whispering Palms towards the end of a cul-de-sac this home offers style, peace, quiet, and an incredible golf course view. The modern interior is an open floorplan and flows outward to the spacious, entertaining verandah with a fireplace. You do not want to miss this opportunity.