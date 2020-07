Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Brand New Construction, never lived in before, Estancia Residence on the hilltop of Cielo. Inside you’re met with a flowing great room that encompasses a stunning kitchen adjacent to the formal dining room. In the gourmet kitchen, you’ll find ample counter space, 2 large working islands and a walk-in pantry. Top of the line Wolf appliances, double oven, double dishwashers, and double refrigerators. On the 1st floor, there are two 2-car garages, 2 loggias..SEE SUPPLEMENT below.....